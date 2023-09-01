New Update on Starfield: Smooth Performance and Visual Fidelity

The highly anticipated space sci-fi RPG, Starfield, has recently been made available to those who pre-ordered the Premium Edition. Bethesda, the developer of the game, is receiving positive feedback, especially regarding performance, which is unusual for the studio known for inconsistent framerates on consoles.

According to Digital Foundry’s analysis, Starfield achieves a solid 30fps on both the Xbox Series S and Series X, just as Bethesda had advertised. Visually, there doesn’t seem to be a significant difference between the two versions, although the Series X does offer more geometric detail. This can be attributed to the fact that the Xbox Series X outputs a 4K image, utilizing AMD’s FSR super-sampling technology, while internally rendering at 1440p resolution. On the other hand, the Xbox Series S renders at 900p and then upscales to 1440p.

However, some performance issues were observed in Starfield, particularly in the large cities New Atlantis and Akila, where stutters and frame drops were evident. This problem was consistent across both Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Motion blur, which can be disabled, helped reduce some of these framerate drops, benefiting players who experience motion sickness.

As for the PC version, Starfield does not have Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) at launch. Instead, it exclusively features AMD’s AI-powered FSR 2.0 upscaling technology. It remains unclear how this exclusivity affects Nvidia GPU owners, as FSR upscaling on Nvidia cards can result in blurry character models. While Bethesda has not commented on future DLSS support, AMD gaming chief Frank Azor expressed that there would be no issue including DLSS support if requested.

Starfield is currently in early access for those who pre-ordered the Premium Edition, while the worldwide release for the game is scheduled for September 6 on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Game Pass.

