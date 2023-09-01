A mod for Starfield on PC adds support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology

In an exciting development for PC gamers, a mod has been released for the PC version of Starfield that adds support for Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology. Initially, the game only supported FSR2, AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution tech. However, with this mod called Starfield Upscaler, players can now replace FSR2 with DLSS or XeSS.

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is Nvidia’s equivalent technology to FSR2 and is supported in its GeForce RTX graphics cards. DLSS allows the game to render at a lower resolution and then uses AI to upscale it to a higher resolution. As a result, players with Nvidia GeForce RTX cards can upscale their game while saving on processing power. This can lead to better performance or the ability to increase detail settings.

The creator of the mod, PureDark, notes that the effectiveness of the upscaling will depend on each player’s individual setup. If a player’s graphics card is already powerful, but the performance is being limited by a slower CPU, the difference in performance may be minimal.

It’s worth mentioning that AMD is Starfield’s exclusive PC partner, which explains why the game only supports FSR2 at launch. However, AMD gaming chief Frank Azor hinted that this exclusivity may not be permanent. He stated that if Bethesda, the developer of Starfield, decides to incorporate DLSS into the game, AMD would fully support it.

This mod provides PC gamers with more options for enhancing their Starfield experience. By adding support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology, players can potentially improve performance and visual quality. It’s an exciting development that showcases the power of modding communities in expanding the capabilities of games.

Sources:

– Source article: Video Games Chronicle (source URL)

– Definitions: DLSS – Deep Learning Super Sampling

– Definitions: FSR2 – FidelityFX Super Resolution tech version 2

– Definitions: XeSS – Intel’s equivalent technology to DLSS