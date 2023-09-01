Starfield Off to Impressive Start on Steam with High Concurrent Players

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Microsoft, has made an impressive debut on Steam. Even though its release date is set for September 6th, the premium edition of the game has already been made available, and players who purchased it have gotten a head start.

According to SteamDB, Starfield has reached a peak of 234,502 concurrent players, making it the sixth most played game on the platform. This places it behind popular titles like CS:GO, Dota 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3. With the official release just around the corner, it is expected that these numbers will continue to skyrocket.

Not only has Starfield gained traction on Steam, but it has also become popular on Twitch. Streamers have amassed a total of 3,577,958 hours of watched content, with a peak concurrent viewership of 552,031. This has placed Starfield in the top 10 most watched games on Twitch, and its popularity is expected to increase even further over the weekend as more viewers tune in to watch streams ahead of the game’s release.

Critical reception to Starfield has generally been positive, although Eurogamer’s review is still pending. To get a technical verdict on the game, Digital Foundry’s assessment is available. Additionally, readers can delve into Victoria’s interview with Emmet Fletcher of the European Space Agency, where they discuss the portrayal of space in video games and Fletcher’s thoughts on NASA-Punk.

Overall, Starfield’s early success on Steam and Twitch, combined with positive feedback from critics, suggests that it is shaping up to be an exciting release for both players and fans of the sci-fi genre.

