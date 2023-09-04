Exploring Starfield’s New Game Plus Mode

Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda, has finally been released and players are diving into the vast world of space exploration. As reviews pour in, one question that keeps popping up is how the game’s New Game Plus mode works. Many have suggested that the game truly comes alive after completing the main campaign, leaving players eager to know what makes the endgame so compelling.

In Starfield, upon completing the final main story mission, players are presented with a choice: start a New Game Plus or continue exploring in their current game. Choosing to stay in the current game allows players to return to the mission at any time and embark on the new game adventure later.

So, what exactly does New Game Plus entail? While players will lose their inventory, ships, bases, weapons, and accumulated cash, they will retain their current XP level, unlocked skills and powers. Additionally, all of the game’s main narrative missions can be skipped if desired. The exciting aspect of this late-game content lies in the fact that players can keep their existing powers while gaining access to new and upgraded variants. This makes delving into deep exploration even more enjoyable.

Many players recommend rushing through the main campaign and saving the side quests and additional content for New Game Plus. By doing this, they can experience a boost in powers and traits that enhance their exploration of the game world.

However, there is still debate on whether rushing through the main campaign is the best approach. Some argue that the true joy of Bethesda games lies in taking the time to fully immerse oneself in the vast world, completing side quests, investigating unique facilities, and uncovering hidden secrets. Ultimately, the choice is up to the player.

Regardless of the chosen approach, Starfield offers hours of enjoyment and exploration, with the promise of new adventures even after 100 hours of gameplay.

