List of Starfield Names VASCO Can Say: Revealing the 1,011 Options

In the world of Bethesda RPGs, it has become a tradition for players to have a selection of names that can be spoken by in-game characters. Starfield, the highly anticipated Bethesda game, follows suit with its own list of names that the player’s robot companion, VASCO, can recognize and say at various points throughout the game. With over 1,000 different options to choose from, players have a wide range of names to select.

The list includes a mix of common names like Aaron, Abigail, and Alexander, as well as more unique options such as Asher, Luna, and Zara. However, it’s worth noting that Bethesda has injected some humor and mischief into the list. There are quite a few funny and even risqué names that VASCO can utter, such as “Assface,” “Boobie,” “Captain,” “Fuckface,” and “Sexy,” just to name a few.

While some players may find amusement in selecting these cheeky names, others may prefer to stick to more traditional options. The comprehensive list offers plenty of possibilities for players to choose a name that suits their character and personal preferences.

As players embark on their Starfield journey, choosing a character name is just the beginning. The game offers a variety of backgrounds, traits, and skills that players can explore to further customize their gameplay experience.

To see the full list of all 1,011 names that VASCO can say in Starfield, refer to the table below. It provides an easy search feature to find a particular name of interest.

This collection of names adds an extra layer of immersion and interactivity to the Starfield experience. Whether players opt for a traditional name or opt for a more unique or humorous choice, VASCO will be sure to address their character by their chosen name throughout the game.

