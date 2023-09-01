CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Starfield Modders Add DLSS and FOV Slider Support

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Starfield Modders Add DLSS and FOV Slider Support

The highly anticipated game Starfield has been released for early access, and modders wasted no time in adding some much-needed features. One of the notable additions is support for Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology and an FOV Slider.

Currently, three users on NexusMods have created mods that provide DLSS support, as well as Intel’s Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) technology. NexusMods users PureDark, LukeFZ, and 2077v2 are responsible for these mods, with PureDark previously promising to add DLSS support.

Additionally, another missing feature at launch was a Field of View (FOV) slider, which was not available in the game’s PC version settings. However, modders have already addressed this issue, with NexusMods user Hellstorm102 releasing a mod that adds an FOV Slider to the game.

Starfield has received generally positive reviews, with IGN’s rating standing at 7/10. The review commends the game for its expansive role-playing quests and solid combat mechanics, stating that it becomes difficult to resist the game’s gravitational pull.

Starfield is currently available for players who have purchased specific versions of the game, with its full launch scheduled for September 6. If you have just started your journey into the Settled Systems or are planning to do so in the upcoming weekend, IGN offers a guide on the first things you should do, the best traits and backgrounds to choose, and 22 things Starfield doesn’t tell you at the start.

Source: IGN

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

OnePlus Announces Release Date for OxygenOS 14, Based on Android 14

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Starfield: The Highly Anticipated Space Exploration Game

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Meta’s XR Vision: A Glimpse into the Future of Spatial Computing

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Destiny 2 Aims to Shake Up Player Arsenals with New Perks and Support-Style Weapons

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

San Diego Residents Capture Rare Super Blue Moon Phenomenon

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

OnePlus Announces Release Date for OxygenOS 14, Based on Android 14

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield: The Highly Anticipated Space Exploration Game

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments