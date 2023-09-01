Starfield Modders Add DLSS and FOV Slider Support

The highly anticipated game Starfield has been released for early access, and modders wasted no time in adding some much-needed features. One of the notable additions is support for Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology and an FOV Slider.

Currently, three users on NexusMods have created mods that provide DLSS support, as well as Intel’s Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) technology. NexusMods users PureDark, LukeFZ, and 2077v2 are responsible for these mods, with PureDark previously promising to add DLSS support.

Additionally, another missing feature at launch was a Field of View (FOV) slider, which was not available in the game’s PC version settings. However, modders have already addressed this issue, with NexusMods user Hellstorm102 releasing a mod that adds an FOV Slider to the game.

Starfield has received generally positive reviews, with IGN’s rating standing at 7/10. The review commends the game for its expansive role-playing quests and solid combat mechanics, stating that it becomes difficult to resist the game’s gravitational pull.

Starfield is currently available for players who have purchased specific versions of the game, with its full launch scheduled for September 6. If you have just started your journey into the Settled Systems or are planning to do so in the upcoming weekend, IGN offers a guide on the first things you should do, the best traits and backgrounds to choose, and 22 things Starfield doesn’t tell you at the start.

Source: IGN