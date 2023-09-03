Complaints about Starfield’s PC Performance and the Need for DLSS Support

Starfield, the highly anticipated space RPG from Bethesda, has recently entered early access, but players are already expressing concerns about its performance on PC. In particular, gamers with mid-level gaming rigs are reporting subpar results, with the Nvidia RTX 3060 struggling to reach 60 FPS even on low settings at 1080p resolution.

To address these performance issues, a mod called ‘Starfield Upscaler – Replacing FSR2 With DLSS or XeSS’ has been developed and quickly made available for download on NexusMods. This mod replaces the current upscaler feature with Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, which has shown promising results in improving performance and image quality in various games.

The effectiveness of this mod will largely depend on the GPU installed in the player’s gaming rig. While some users may experience significant performance gains with DLSS, others may need to consider upgrading either their CPU or GPU to achieve better results.

It’s worth noting that Starfield’s recommended system requirements include a Windows 10/11 OS, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-10600K processor, 16 GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. The game also demands a solid-state drive (SSD).

Interestingly, Bethesda’s partnership with AMD led many to assume that DLSS support for Starfield would be blocked in favor of AMD’s own upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). However, AMD clarified that it did not prohibit Bethesda from adding DLSS support and simply wanted the studio to prioritize FSR instead.

At present, Bethesda has not made an official statement regarding DLSS support for Starfield. Given the popularity of Nvidia cards among Steam players, it would be in the studio’s best interest to offer official DLSS support. In the meantime, players can hope that the modding community will continue to develop improved DLSS support mods as Starfield approaches its full release on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Definitions:

– DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) – A technology developed by Nvidia that uses AI to upscale lower-resolution images in real-time, resulting in improved performance and visual quality.

– GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) – A specialized electronic circuit that accelerates the creation and rendering of images, animations, and videos on a computer.

– FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) – AMD’s upscaling technology, similar to DLSS, that utilizes advanced algorithms to enhance performance and image quality in games.

Sources:

