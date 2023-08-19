Starfield: Will It Exclusively Support FSR2?

The highly anticipated game Starfield is set to be released on September 6th, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. As the release date draws near, some users have taken the opportunity to preload the game data in advance.

During the preloading process for the PC version of Starfield, gamers have been digging into the files to confirm certain technical aspects of the game. One aspect in particular is the partnership between Bethesda and AMD, who announced that AMD will be the exclusive PC partner for the game’s launch. Additionally, AMD confirmed that FSR2, their upscaling technology, will be available on day one.

However, upon examining the game files, there have been no traces of NVIDIA or Intel’s upscaling technologies, DLSS and XeSS. This is due to the open-source nature of FSR, allowing it to be seamlessly integrated into the executable files. On the other hand, DLSS and XeSS are proprietary technologies that come in precompiled DLL format.

Data mining by Sebastian Castellanos also revealed the absence of NVIDIA and Intel tech in the preloaded game files. However, this does not definitively prove that the game lacks these technologies, as day-one patches often introduce new features. It is also worth noting that implementing DLSS and XeSS into Starfield would likely be relatively easy due to the game’s foundational support for temporal upscaling through motion vectors.

While AMD and Bethesda have not officially confirmed the absence of DLSS and XeSS in Starfield, the evidence thus far suggests that these competing upscaling methods will not be included in the game. The exclusive partnership between AMD and Bethesda may have played a role in this decision.

Only time will tell if Starfield will indeed exclusively support FSR2 or if other upscaling technologies will be added in the future.