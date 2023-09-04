Video Game Saves Reddit User and Family from Deadly Fire

A Reddit user named Tidyckilla recently shared a harrowing story about how playing the video game Starfield helped him and his family survive a tragic fire in their apartment. The Redditor credits staying up late to play the game as the reason they were able to escape the deadly situation.

According to Tidyckilla’s post on the Starfield subreddit, on the night of August 31st, he had decided to stay up and immerse himself in the game’s universe. At 2:26 in the morning, while playing, he heard an explosion coming from his downstairs neighbor’s apartment. When he checked to see what was happening, he discovered flames rising up the stairwell towards his own apartment.

Thanks to being awake and alert while playing Starfield, Tidyckilla was able to quickly gather his wife and cat and rush them to safety, only suffering minor burns in the process. The post is accompanied by a photograph of the fire and images of the aftermath, which provide a terrifying glimpse into the severity of the situation.

Sadly, one neighbor lost their life in the fire, while three others were rescued by firefighters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Tidyckilla expresses gratitude to the game for saving his family and himself, concluding the post with “PRAISE GODD HOWARD.” This incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected ways in which video games can have a significant impact on people’s lives.

(Source: Eurogamer)

