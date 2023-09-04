Starfield: An Illusion of Space Travel

Starfield, the highly anticipated game by Bethesda Game Studios, offers players the ability to explore the vastness of space. However, it does not allow for seamless travel from space to planet. According to Todd Howard, the boss of Bethesda Game Studios, the decision to keep the surface of planets and space separate was made early in the project to ensure that both realities are visually and experientially captivating.

While Starfield is more similar to Mass Effect than No Man’s Sky in terms of space exploration, this hasn’t stopped individuals from testing its boundaries. Streamer and Sony Santa Monica writer, Alanah Pearce, embarked on a mission to fly directly to Pluto in the virtual rendition of Starfield. However, her journey revealed that the experience was ultimately an illusion.

After seven hours of traveling, Pluto came into view. Yet, as Pearce approached the dwarf planet, it became evident that the representation of Pluto in the game was nothing more than a blocky, gray picture. Pearce eventually passed straight through it without any forced landing animation or realistic depiction.

This revelation sheds light on the mechanics of Starfield. While space travel provides players with a semi-realistic representation of distance, once they arrive at a planet, the limitations become apparent. Players can approach an object that represents a planet but is not a fully realized planet.

Given this limitation, the question arises whether players will be able to fly between systems in Starfield. Unfortunately, this remains to be seen and raises the possibility of even longer journeys in the game.

In conclusion, Starfield offers a captivating space travel experience, but its limitations become evident when approaching planets. While players can fly to planets, the representation is not realistic. Starfield’s illusion of space travel may disappoint those seeking a fully immersive planetary exploration experience.

