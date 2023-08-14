Starfield Launch Event Rumored After Online Leak

The anticipation for Starfield is reaching new heights following an online leak about the game’s launch event. While no official announcement has been made by Bethesda, a recent Twitter post from an anonymous Microsoft source revealed that an “interactive” event is being planned to celebrate the release of Starfield.

Fans are understandably cautious about the leak’s validity, as it is always wise to approach unconfirmed information with skepticism. However, considering Bethesda’s history, a launch event does seem plausible. In fact, one Redditor pointed out that it would be unlikely for Bethesda to downplay the event.

Some fans are speculating that the launch event might resemble the approach taken with Fallout 4, where players were given the opportunity to influence the gameplay during a showcase at Gamescom. With Gamescom 2023 just around the corner (scheduled for 23 August to 27 August), it would make sense for Bethesda to take advantage of this prestigious convention to unveil their highly anticipated game.

While some fans are allowing themselves to indulge in wild speculation, such as the idea of lucky fans being launched into space to search for alien life, most are waiting for more concrete details. The credibility of the leak is being questioned due to the unknown identity of the original poster.

What we do know is that Starfield is set to launch on 6 September. Whether or not there will be an accompanying launch event remains uncertain at this time. Until further information is revealed, fans will have to satisfy their curiosity with the knowledge that the game’s release is just around the corner.