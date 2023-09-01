Guide: How to Fix Crashing and Freezing Issues in Starfield on PC

Many PC players of Starfield have been experiencing crashing and freezing issues with the game, causing frustration within the community. Unfortunately, there are no permanent fixes available at the moment, but there are some temporary workarounds that can help alleviate the problem.

One of the simplest fixes is to restart the game. Many players have found that by restarting Starfield a few times, the crashing issue is temporarily resolved. It may seem like a small solution, but it has worked for some players.

If restarting the game doesn’t solve the issue, you can try verifying the file integrity or re-installing the game. It’s possible that a corrupt file in the installation directory is causing the crashes. To fix this, you can use the Steam client. Open the Library, select Starfield, go to Properties, and choose the “Scan and Fix Files” option. This will go through all the files in the installation directory and repair any that have been affected.

Updating your graphics drivers is another potential fix. Whether you have an NVIDIA or AMD card, it’s recommended to check for updates manually on their respective websites or use their desktop app to automatically download the latest drivers. Outdated graphics drivers can sometimes cause stability issues in games.

Lowering the graphics settings is also worth trying. A higher graphics resolution or texture settings might be overwhelming your system, leading to crashing problems. Many players have found success by lowering these settings.

Lastly, it’s important to keep the game updated to the latest version. Bethesda is likely aware of the performance issues and will release a hotfix or patch in the near future. By staying up to date, you increase the chance of fixing any performance-related problems.

While these are some potential solutions, it’s important to note that each player’s system and setup may be different, so results may vary. However, by following these steps, players may be able to mitigate the crashing and freezing issues in Starfield on PC.

