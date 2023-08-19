Starfield: The Debate on Whether It’s Hard Sci-Fi

As the release date for Starfield approaches, discussions have emerged about whether the game should be classified as hard sci-fi. Hard sci-fi is typically defined as media that emphasizes scientific accuracy and logic. An example often cited is the film 2001: A Space Odyssey, which accurately predicted many technologies and had the involvement of scientific experts.

In contrast, Starfield deviates from the rules of hard sci-fi. The existence of combat sounds in space, a vacuum, and the inclusion of fantastical elements like gravity drives for faster-than-light travel go against scientific plausibility. However, Starfield’s realistic visuals contribute to the misconception that it is a hard sci-fi game.

Todd Howard, the director, described Starfield’s aesthetic as “NASA-punk” and based on real-world space science. While the game captures a sense of realism, it remains fantastical with energy cannons and ballistic rockets. Despite the illusion of authenticity, Starfield’s claim to realism is mainly in its appearance.

When asked directly about Starfield being hard sci-fi, Todd Howard acknowledged that it leans towards it but makes concessions for gameplay. The priority for Bethesda is creating an enjoyable gaming experience, which includes exciting space combat rather than detailed fuel management.

The debate on Starfield’s classification as hard sci-fi does not significantly impact gameplay. Howard’s confirmation that “hardness” was not a priority aligns with the understanding that genres exist for easier discussions of stories. Starfield defies easy classification, existing between the realms of Star Wars and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

In conclusion, those expecting scientific accuracy in Starfield’s storytelling may be disappointed. However, approaching the game with the expectation of a hard sci-fi adventure in terms of aesthetics, but with a fantastical edge, is more likely to result in satisfaction.

