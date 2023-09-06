Starfield: The Next Big Thing for Bethesda Game Studios

After years of anticipation, Starfield has finally arrived, marking an important launch for Xbox console and PC gamers. While many are already enjoying the game, Bethesda Game Studios has its eyes set on the future. Contrary to popular belief, their next big project is not The Elder Scrolls 6, but rather, it is still going to be Starfield.

Although the majority of Bethesda Game Studios will eventually shift their focus to The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield is here to stay for a while. The game offers an expansive and immersive experience, with hundreds of hours of role-playing adventure and a high degree of replayability. Bethesda is committed to supporting Starfield for years to come, providing patches, content updates, DLC, and even full-blown expansions to further enhance the game’s world.

The reality is that developing modern AAA games takes a significant amount of time. While The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in 2018, it will likely take several more years to complete. Starfield itself took eight years to develop, and although Bethesda Game Studios hopes to complete The Elder Scrolls 6 sooner, a five-year development cycle seems most reasonable to expect. This means that Starfield may be the only Bethesda Game Studios release during the Xbox Series X generation.

Furthermore, Todd Howard’s preference for working primarily on one game at a time suggests that Fallout 5 will come after The Elder Scrolls 6. Howard’s dedication to his craft and his desire to maintain creative control may make it unlikely that we see a sequel to Starfield anytime soon. If a sequel does happen, it could be 15 or more years down the line, making it a potential final game for Howard.

In any case, Starfield represents both the present and the future for Bethesda Game Studios. It offers a vast universe to explore, providing players with endless possibilities and adventures. While The Elder Scrolls 6 may be on the horizon, for now, all eyes are on Starfield.

