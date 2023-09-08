CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Starfield Surpasses Previous Bethesda Releases with Over Six Million Players

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Starfield Surpasses Previous Bethesda Releases with Over Six Million Players

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has become the company’s largest launch title, surpassing the success of previous releases like Skyrim and Fallout 4. Since its early access release on September 1, followed by a wider release on September 6, Starfield has already attracted over six million players on Xbox and PC.

What sets Starfield apart from other game launches is its availability on Xbox Game Pass as a first-party title. This has contributed to its widespread popularity and accessibility among gamers. Additionally, the game has achieved significant milestones within a short span of time, reaching over one million concurrent players and peaking at 250,000 daily concurrent users on Steam.

According to Jerret West, Xbox’s chief marketing officer, Starfield is more than just a game launch—it is a phenomenon that captures the attention of both the gaming industry and broader consumer conversations. West describes Starfield as a rare gem that surfaces only once every few years, making it a significant milestone in the gaming world.

Moreover, West sees Starfield as the starting point of a larger journey for Xbox, with a lineup of first-party titles planned for the coming years. He envisions this as the beginning of an extraordinary period for the company.

In summary, Starfield’s success has been unprecedented, already surpassing the achievements of Bethesda’s previous blockbuster titles. The game’s launch on Xbox Game Pass and its ability to captivate a wide audience signify a new era for both Bethesda and Xbox.

Sources:
– Eurogamer
– GamesIndustry.biz

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Emergence of Situational Awareness in Language Models

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Live Photos and Specs Details Revealed through TENAA Certification

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G to Launch with Dual Batteries and Innovative Features

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

The Emergence of Situational Awareness in Language Models

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Live Photos and Specs Details Revealed through TENAA Certification

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G to Launch with Dual Batteries and Innovative Features

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Urgent iPhone Update Required to Fix Security Vulnerability

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments