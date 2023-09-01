Starfield Receives Positive Reviews for Performance and Resolution on Xbox

The highly anticipated release of Starfield has been met with positive reviews, with many outlets praising it as a quality Bethesda experience that is definitely worth playing. Now, tech experts at Digital Foundry have analyzed the performance and resolution of the game’s latest build on Xbox.

Digital Foundry confirms that Starfield runs at a locked 30 frames per second (FPS) on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Combat and exploration mechanics are reported to be consistently smooth with no frame rate issues, except for a slight drop in FPS in two of the game’s cities.

In terms of resolution, the Xbox Series X delivers the game at 4K output, while the Series S targets around 1440p. Both consoles benefit from AMD’s FSR 2 upsampling technology, with the game rendering internally at 1440p on the Series X and a base resolution of 900p on the Series S.

Digital Foundry describes Starfield as a solid day one experience, highlighting its consistent performance and impressive visuals on both console platforms. The level of polish gives players confidence to embark on their journey right from the beginning.

For a more detailed breakdown, interested readers can refer to the video analysis by Digital Foundry or check out Eurogamer’s full written review. Digital Foundry plans to release a more in-depth technical review of Starfield in the future. If you want further insights on Starfield, Pure Xbox has a review round-up available.

Overall, Starfield has been well-received, with a positive response to its performance and resolution on Xbox consoles. Share your thoughts on Starfield in the comments below.

Definitions:

– FPS: Frames per second, a measure of how many still images or frames are displayed per second in a video game or animation.

– Resolution: The number of pixels (individual points of color) that make up an image on a display screen.

Sources:

– Digital Foundry

– Eurogamer