How to Increase and Manage Storage in Starfield: Tips and Tricks

If you’ve been playing Starfield, you’ve probably realized that managing your storage space is essential. This article will provide you with tips and tricks on how to increase and deal with storage in the game.

First and foremost, you should know that you have unlimited storage at The Lodge on New Atlantis. Once you become a member of Constellation through the main quest, you can leave items in your personal safe in your bedroom at The Lodge. Additionally, there is a storage box in the basement that provides infinite storage.

To increase your personal inventory space, you need to level up the Weight Lifting skill. Each level of this skill increases your maximum weight limit by 10 kilograms. By sprinting a certain distance while carrying a relatively heavy load, you can easily level up this skill. Maxing out the Weight Lifting skill can give you an additional 100kg of weight limit, making it worthwhile if you plan on using heavy weapons and armor or carrying a lot of resources.

Your companion can also serve as a secondary backpack. If you find yourself over encumbered, simply ask your companion to trade with you and give them the items you don’t want to carry. You can then store the excess items in your ship’s cargo hold.

Speaking of ship storage, your ship also has a storage limit. To increase your ship’s cargo capacity, you can visit a Ship Services Technician near the landing pad of big cities in Starfield. You have the option to purchase a bigger ship with more storage, upgrade your current ship, or build a new ship from scratch. Keep in mind that these options can be quite expensive.

To effectively upgrade your ship’s cargo hold, you’ll need to make space for it by removing the existing cargo hold and adding structural mounts. You can then add side mounting cargo holds. Upgrading your engines may also be necessary if your ship becomes too heavy. Customizing your ship allows you to tailor it to your specific needs and preferences.

In conclusion, managing storage space in Starfield is crucial. Utilize the unlimited storage at The Lodge, level up the Weight Lifting skill, use your companion as a mule, and upgrade your ship’s cargo hold to ensure you have enough space for your loot and resources.

