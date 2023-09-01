Starfield Settlement Maps: Navigating the Vast Universe

Starfield, a highly anticipated game set in a futuristic universe, offers players a vast, interconnected world to explore. While the game features randomly generated planet surfaces, bases, and spaceships, the core settlements in Starfield remain constant across all players’ games. These settlements are home to various vendors and side quests, making them important locations to discover.

To aid players in navigating the world of Starfield, IGN has created settlement maps for key locations such as Neon, Akila Map, Red Mile, and Paradiso. These maps provide a visual guide to help players find their way through these settlements and uncover hidden treasures.

Additionally, Starfield offers a Starmap in the pause screen, which serves as a navigation tool for the rest of the universe. However, one drawback is that this Starmap is not searchable, making it challenging to locate specific destinations without waypoints. IGN’s fully searchable map solves this issue by allowing players to easily find and mark locations such as Indum III or Cydonia.

In addition to settlement maps and the Starmap, IGN is also adding collectible locations to their map, including Snow Globes and Skill Magazines. However, it should be noted that collectibles appearing in random locations, such as Artifacts, are not included in these maps.

To help players keep track of their progress, IGN offers handy checklists that sync to their accounts. This feature allows players to effortlessly manage their discoveries and achievements in Starfield.

As development continues, IGN plans to expand its map coverage to include weapons, gear, and planetary resources. With these future updates, players will have an even more comprehensive resource for exploring and mastering the expansive universe of Starfield.

– Samuel Claiborn, IGN’s managing editor

