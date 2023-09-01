Touching Tribute to Bethesda Super-Fan Found in Starfield

Fans of the highly anticipated game Starfield have discovered a heartwarming tribute to a Bethesda super-fan, Alex Hay, who unfortunately passed away from cancer before the game’s release. As players explore the vast universe of Starfield, they are uncovering hidden secrets and special moments along their journey.

One of the most powerful discoveries made by players is a tribute to Alex Hay. The tribute can be found in the form of a note, signed by Hay, as players enter the Eye in the game. The note reads, “I’m always with you, out there in the starfield.” It is a touching reminder of Hay’s passion for the game and his love for the Bethesda community.

Earlier this year, Alex Hay gained attention after expressing his disappointment and sadness over the delay of Starfield’s release. At the time, he was in palliative care, using gaming as a means of escape. Sadly, Hay passed away at the age of 35, before getting the chance to play the game he was so excited for.

Hay was a devoted fan of Bethesda games, having spent countless hours playing titles from the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. Bethesda’s in-game tribute appears to reference Hay’s own words in response to a commenter who planned to name their ship after him. Hay replied, “I’ll be out there, thanks!”

Many players have expressed their desire to honor Hay by naming their first Starfield ships after him. Bethesda’s tribute serves as a sweet and heartfelt memorial for one of their biggest fans. Although Alex Hay may not be able to play Starfield himself, his spirit lives on among the stars in the game.

– Original Article: Noelle Corbett, Published: 2023-09-01, Updated: 2023-09-01