Starfield Includes References to Skyrim and Other Bethesda Games

Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated space RPG, Starfield, is finally here, and fans have already begun uncovering references to the studio’s previous projects. One of the most notable references is to Bethesda’s iconic game, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

A Reddit user, sKinevi1, discovered a reference to Skyrim in Starfield through an NPC character, a Colonist, who mentions being an explorer and the need for more details. This dialogue is reminiscent of the guards and soldiers in Skyrim who tell a melancholic tale of how an arrow in the knee ended their adventurous lives prematurely.

Another Redditor, Mr_Abs725, pointed out that Starfield’s “Crippling” skill, which is at Level 4, shows an arrow embedded in a knee. This visual representation adds to the reference and further connects Starfield to Skyrim.

The nods to previous Bethesda games do not stop there. Starfield also includes the return of the Adoring Fan, a beloved character from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, as one of the starting optional traits. Additionally, the game features the Kids Stuff trait, which gives players parents who resemble their created character. This feature was previously seen in Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, where the appearance of the player character’s father and son depended on the choices made during character creation.

Starfield has been released for players who purchased specific versions of the game, with a full launch scheduled for September 6. If you have embarked on your journey into the Settled Systems, IGN provides a guide on what to do first, the best traits and backgrounds to choose, and other useful information that the game may not reveal. IGN’s comprehensive guide also covers all the Easter eggs found in Starfield.

IGN’s review gave Starfield a 7/10 rating, acknowledging the challenges the game faced but praising its immersive role-playing quests and commendable combat mechanics. With its references to Skyrim and other Bethesda games, Starfield offers a nostalgic experience for fans while delving into a new and exciting science fiction setting.

