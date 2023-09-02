Starfield Pays Tribute to Fan Who Passed Away Before Release

In a touching tribute, the highly anticipated game Starfield includes a heartfelt message from a fan who tragically passed away before its release. The fan, Alex Hay, had expressed his disappointment on the Starfield subreddit about not being able to play the game due to his battle with lung cancer. Sadly, just weeks later, Hay passed away, but not before leaving a lasting impact on the gaming community.

A player recently discovered a tribute to Hay within the game called “Alex Hay’s Note.” The note, believed to be written by Hay before his death, conveys a heartfelt message to his friends and fellow explorers, stating, “I’m always with you, out there in the starfield. Love always, Alex Hay.” The Reddit post sharing this discovery garnered numerous upvotes and comments from players who have expressed their intention to honor Hay’s memory by naming their in-game ships after him.

Starfield, which is exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles, has already made a remarkable impression on the gaming community. Prior to its official release on September 6th, players who purchased the premium edition were granted early access. As a result, the game has already reached a peak of 234,502 concurrent players on Steam, ranking as the sixth most popular game on the platform alongside renowned titles like CS:GO, Dota 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3.

The tribute to Alex Hay showcases the unique ability of video games to bring people together and create lasting connections, even beyond the game itself. It serves as a reminder of the impact that gaming can have on the lives of individuals and communities, providing a form of escapism and solace during challenging times.

