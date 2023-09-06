How to Get a Free Ship Early in Starfield

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, acquiring spaceships can be both an exciting and costly endeavor. While stealing ships from enemies may seem tempting, it can also be dangerous. Fortunately, there is a way to obtain a free ship early in the game without any risks or hefty price tags.

During the main campaign mission called “The Old Neighborhood,” players will come across a note titled “Secret Outpost!” Upon reading this note in their inventory, a quest will be initiated to locate The Mantis at their lair. The note can be obtained randomly from enemies in the Nova Galactic Staryard or during The Old Neighborhood mission.

The quest to find The Mantis is relatively short and involves some shooting and the solving of a puzzle. A solution to the puzzle can be found elsewhere. Upon completion of the quest, players will find themselves in the Mantis Lair, a cavernous hideout worth exploring for valuable loot.

Apart from various weapons and items, players will also have the opportunity to acquire the coveted Razorleaf ship. This ship is considered a standout in the game, making it a highly desirable reward.

While acquiring such items in the early stages of the game can be challenging due to financial constraints, it is crucial to prioritize obtaining the “Secret Outpost!” note during The Old Neighborhood quest. By doing so, players can embark on this side quest and reap the benefits of one of the most rewarding experiences in the game.

Sources:

– Starfield (game)

– Image source: Pure Xbox