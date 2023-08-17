Starfield to Include Housing System, Confirms Bethesda

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, will feature a housing system, according to a recent Q&A session on Discord. Players will have the opportunity to settle down and create their forever home in space.

Lead quest designer, Will Shen, confirmed that players will be able to acquire properties in various cities within the game. Some properties will require purchase while others will be rewards for completing specific quests.

Emil Pagliarulo, studio design director at Bethesda, added that there will be a special property-related reward tied to a mission. Players will have the ability to purchase dwellings in all major cities in the game, with one property being exclusively obtained through completion of a specific task.

Bethesda has also implemented “new face tech” in Starfield, similar to the system utilized in Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. By selecting the Kid Stuff Trait, players’ parents will be based on their own character. Pagliarulo assured fans that the actors chosen for these roles will be highly appreciated, emphasizing their dedication to bringing authenticity to the game.

In addition to housing and genetics, the Q&A session covered various other topics, such as the passage of time when not playing the game and the level of depth players should explore in their characters’ backgrounds. The developers aim to provide enough information to generate excitement without spoiling the gaming experience.

Starfield is scheduled for release on September 6th for PC and Xbox. Players can now preload the game onto their devices. As anticipation continues to build, many are curious to see if Starfield will surpass other highly acclaimed games, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in terms of success.