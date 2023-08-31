The Music of Starfield: A Universe of Exploration and Wonder

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda Games, is set to be released next week, offering players a vast universe of space exploration and adventure. And what is a game without music? The soundtrack for Starfield is composed by Inon Zur, known for his work on Fallout, Dragon Age, and Prince of Persia.

In an exclusive debut, io9 reveals a track from the Starfield soundtrack called “New Atlantis.” Zur describes Starfield as a game of hope, wonder, and big questions about the origins and future of humanity. The music aims to convey the shared adventure of exploring the vastness of outer space.

The soundtrack for Starfield, releasing on September 1, features 5.5 hours of music from the game. Fans who have ordered special editions of the game will have access to the soundtrack as well.

Even before the release, there is already a wealth of information available about the music in Starfield. Early on in the game’s development, a piece of music called the “Starfield Suite” was used as inspiration by the game makers. This orchestral piece showcases the grandeur and adventure that players can expect from the game.

For those interested in diving deeper into the connection between the game and its music, an interview with Inon Zur titled “Into the Starfield – Ep 3: The Sound of Adventure” provides insight into the creative process and the role of music in enhancing the gaming experience.

With such attention to detail given to the music, players can expect a truly immersive and captivating experience when Starfield launches on September 6 for PC and Xbox.

(Source: io9)