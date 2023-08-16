Bethesda’s Starfield Goes Gold, Preloads Coming Soon

Bethesda has announced that its highly anticipated game, Starfield, has gone gold and will be released in early September. Preloads for the game will be available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this week.

Starting Thursday, August 17th, players can preload Starfield on Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox App for Windows PC. The Steam version preloads will begin on Wednesday, August 30th.

The game has a download size of approximately 125GB, so players will need to make sure they have enough storage space. Fortunately, there is still some time to make necessary arrangements, as Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting September 6th. However, those wanting early access can purchase the game and play it on September 1st.

With Starfield’s release just around the corner, Bethesda is preparing for its arrival. This is an exciting time for Xbox owners and Game Pass subscribers. Fans are hopeful that the game lives up to the hype.

