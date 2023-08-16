Starfield: Fresh Details Revealed in Discord Q&A

In anticipation of its September release, Bethesda has shared a wealth of new information about Starfield in a recent Discord Q&A session. While the subjects discussed were diverse and guided by fans with various concerns, they shed light on the game’s intriguing features.

One notable detail revealed is the existence of punishments for illicit activities such as smuggling contraband. The game takes place in a galaxy where illegal goods are frowned upon, and players will need to smuggle these items past security ships by utilizing special ship modules that can be purchased. Getting caught will result in facing law enforcement, with the option to resist arrest and attempt an escape. Failure to do so may lead to jail time or fines.

For players seeking quieter moments amidst the sci-fi action, the ability to purchase houses in major cities has been confirmed. Additional homesteads can be acquired as quest rewards. Bethesda also mentioned that the in-game parents of players’ characters will be generated based on the features chosen during the character creation process. There is even an option for an “anonymous” backstory for those who prefer to play with no specific traits.

Companions will play a significant role in the game, and players can expect a total of 20 companions to encounter during their galactic travels. Four companions will be from the Constellation faction, while others will be connected to main quests, each with their own unique backgrounds. They will accompany players and help carry their belongings. Players can also hire generic crew members to work on their ships and at outposts.

Other intriguing tidbits of information include the fact that time in the game will only progress when players are actively playing and that non-lethal weapons can be utilized for those who prefer pacifist playthroughs, even though Bethesda acknowledges that such playthroughs will be challenging. Additionally, there are three main religions in the game, with House Va’runn being primarily antagonistic. Faction quests can be completed independently, and players will have the opportunity to become an undercover agent within the United Colonies SysDef military.

The recent Q&A session follows the announcement of preload dates for Starfield on Xbox Series X/S and PC, set to begin on August 17th. The full game is scheduled to release on September 1st, promising an exciting and immersive experience for players.