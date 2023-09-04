Modders Add Phil Spencer to Starfield with Hilarious Mod

A modder has created a hilarious mod for the highly anticipated game Starfield, in which Xbox boss Phil Spencer’s face appears on the in-game flashlight when activated. The mod, called “Phil Spencer Flashlight,” is available for download on Nexus Mods and is gaining popularity among gamers.

While some may find the inclusion of Phil Spencer’s face on the flashlight a bit ridiculous, it is undoubtedly a unique and funny addition to the game. The mod has caught the attention of many gamers and is expected to become popular among the Starfield community.

This mod is just one example of the user-created modifications that are available for Starfield on Windows PC. Nexus Mods, a popular website for game mods, offers a wide range of mods for players to enhance their gaming experience. These mods include performance boosts and tools for skipping in-game videos.

Although mod support for Starfield on Xbox and PC has been confirmed by Bethesda, there is no official release date for this feature. In the meantime, players on PC can enjoy the creative and entertaining mods created by the community.

As Starfield continues to gain popularity leading up to its release, players can expect to see more mods being developed and shared within the community. Whether it’s adding unique features, improving performance, or adding a touch of humor, mods can greatly enhance the overall experience of the game.

If you have played Starfield on PC, we would love to know if you have tried any mods yet. Share your experiences and favorite mods in the comments below!

Sources:

– The Verge’s Tom Warren

– Nexus Mods