Essential Skills to Invest in for Starfield

In the upcoming RPG game Starfield, character customization is a key focus, allowing players to shape their appearance, morality, and abilities. With countless scenarios to encounter, players have the flexibility to approach the game in various ways based on their preferences and disposition.

When leveling up your character, you’ll receive a skill point to invest in specific aspects of your character’s abilities. With over 82 skills and four ranks within each skill, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start. However, some skills are universally useful, regardless of your character build.

One essential skill to invest in is Weapon Certification. While combat may not be your primary focus, it is unavoidable in Starfield. Choosing a preferred weapon specialization early on and sticking with it allows you to gain access to higher-ranked perks faster, increasing weapon damage and improving combat effectiveness. Rifle Certification is a safe bet if you’re unsure, as it covers a wide range of rifles, including assault weapons and sniper rifles. Once you’ve maxed out a specific weapon specialization, consider investing in Ballistic, Laser, or Particle Weapons based on your weapon affinity.

Nutrition is another skill worth investing in. Although food and drink in the game may not heal much health initially, investing in Nutrition boosts the healing capabilities of these items by up to 50%, making them more beneficial. It also enhances other effects food and drink may have, such as increased persuasion chances, damage resistance, and carry capacity.

Security is a valuable skill for unlocking doors and chests. With an investment in Security, you’ll be able to pick advanced-level locks and access better rewards. Even if you don’t plan on pursuing a thief-style route, gaining this skill will improve your returns and save mental energy when solving puzzles.

Weight Lifting may not be the most exciting skill, but it is practical. As Starfield is a Bethesda game, you’ll accumulate many items, and managing your character’s encumbrance is crucial. Investing in Weight Lifting allows your character to carry more, easing the burden and saving you headaches.

Lastly, Piloting is essential for space exploration and combat. While you can initially get by without investing in piloting, tougher spaceship dogfights will require you to improve your skills. Piloting allows you to boost your ship’s speed, increase maneuverability, and gain access to higher-tier ships with better weapons and cargo capacity.

Investing in these essential skills will benefit your character throughout the entire game. Consider them when deciding where to allocate your skill points in Starfield.

Sources:

– GamesHub (Affiliate partnerships)

– Starfield Guide – 5 Key Tips To Remember Before You Start