Essential Skills to Invest in Starfield

In the highly anticipated RPG game, Starfield, character customization and decision-making play a crucial role. With numerous scenarios to navigate and a variety of skills to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to invest your skill points. However, there are a few skills that are universally useful, regardless of your character build.

Weapon Certification (Pick one, stick with it!) [Combat]

While combat may not be your primary focus, it is unavoidable in Starfield. Therefore, it is recommended to pick a preferred weapon specialization early on and stick with it. By focusing on one weapon type, you can unlock higher-ranked perks faster, significantly increasing your combat effectiveness.

Nutrition [Physical]

Food and drink may not provide significant healing benefits initially, but investing in the Nutrition skill can enhance their effectiveness by up to 50%. Additionally, it improves other effects like persuasion changes, damage resistance, and carry capacity. Make sure to consume good food to maximize its benefits.

Security [Tech]

Investing in Security allows you to unlock higher-level locks, providing access to valuable loot behind advanced barriers. Even if you’re not planning on a thief-style approach, improving your Security skill will enhance the returns you get from using digipicks and solving puzzles.

Weight Lifting [Physical]

As a Bethesda game, Starfield involves a lot of item collection and carrying. Investing in Weight Lifting allows your character to carry more items, up to 100kg. This skill is particularly useful for managing your character’s encumbrance and avoiding inventory management issues.

Piloting [Tech]

While piloting may seem optional at the beginning, it becomes crucial in later stages. Developing your Piloting skill grants you more control over your spaceship, including temporary speed boosts and increased maneuverability. Higher ranks also allow you to pilot better ships with improved weapons and more cargo space.

Investing in these essential skills early on in Starfield will benefit your character throughout the game. Whether you focus on combat, physical abilities, or technical skills, these choices will enhance your overall gameplay experience.

