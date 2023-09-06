How to Get High-Level Gear Early in Starfield

Starfield has just been released, and players have already discovered a trick to acquire high-level gear early on in the game. This trick requires access to the planet Jemison and the Constellation’s Lodge headquarters.

If you’ve reached that point in the story, head back to the Lodge, go downstairs, and look for a room with a painting hanging on the wall. In the corners of that room, you’ll find a Mark 1 spacesuit, helmet, and pack. To access them, examine the seams in the case, moving your cursor slowly until you can unlock the mannequin behind them. By using this method, you can get access to the gear without needing to upgrade your lockpicking skill.

If you’re having trouble finding the sweet spot, take your time and be patient. Reposition yourself if necessary and try again. It usually only takes a minute or two to locate the correct spot.

In addition, while you’re at the Lodge, speak with Noel if you haven’t done so already. She will provide you with your own room, complete with a locker that has unlimited storage space.

Starfield is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is included in Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. If you’re interested, you can read our review of the game.

