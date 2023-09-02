The Ultimate Guide to Starfield Cheat Codes

If you’re looking for ways to enhance your gaming experience in Starfield, you’ll be pleased to know that cheat codes exist to make your gameplay easier and more enjoyable. Whether you need extra credits, specific weapons, or even invincibility, there’s a cheat code for almost everything. We have compiled a comprehensive list of Starfield cheat codes from various sources to help you navigate and manipulate the game world to your advantage.
If you’re playing Starfield on PC, you can access the command console where cheat codes can be entered. Unfortunately, this feature is not available on Xbox. To enter cheat codes into the command console:
- Bring up the Starfield pause menu.
- Press the Tilde key (~) to open the command console.
- Enter the desired cheat code into the console.
Here are some of the Starfield cheat codes we’ve gathered:
- Acquire credits: Add credits to your inventory using the code
player.additem 0000000F (#).
- Acquire digipicks: Obtain digipicks with the code
player.additem 0000000A (#).
- Alter your character’s appearance: Change your character’s looks through
showlooksmenu player 1.
- Bring a dead NPC back to life: Use
resurrectto revive a deceased NPC.
- Change max carry weight: Adjust your character’s maximum carry weight with
player.setav carryweight (#).
- Change character gender: Swap your character’s gender using
sexchange.
- Choose your character’s level: Set your character’s level with
player.setlevel (#).
- Toggle collision with NPCs and walls: Enable or disable collision with NPCs and objects using
tcl.
- Toggle AI enemy attacks: Turn enemy attacks on or off with
tcai.
- Defeat all nearby NPCs: Overcome hostile NPCs by using
killall.
- Toggle character detection by NPCs: Make yourself undetectable to NPCs with
tdetect.
- Unlock a box or door you are looking at: Open a locked container or door with
unlock.
- Toggle God Mode: Activate or deactivate God Mode, granting unlimited ammo, stamina, and carry weight, with
tgm.
- Toggle Immortal Mode: Enable or disable Immortal Mode, preventing your character from dying, by using
tim.
- Make time pass: Speed up the passage of time with
passtime (#).
- Toggle UI visibility: Hide or show the user interface with
tm.
- Unlock Starborn Powers: Access Starborn Powers by entering
psb.
It’s important to note that entering these cheat codes may have unintended effects on in-game mechanics and gameplay, so exercise caution when using them.
While Xbox players unfortunately do not have access to console command cheats, PC players can take advantage of these cheat codes to enhance their Starfield experience. Remember to regularly check for updates, as new cheat codes may become available in the future. Explore the game, have fun, and discover the myriad of possibilities these cheat codes offer!
