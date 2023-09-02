The Ultimate Guide to Starfield Cheat Codes

If you’re looking for ways to enhance your gaming experience in Starfield, you’ll be pleased to know that cheat codes exist to make your gameplay easier and more enjoyable. Whether you need extra credits, specific weapons, or even invincibility, there’s a cheat code for almost everything. We have compiled a comprehensive list of Starfield cheat codes from various sources to help you navigate and manipulate the game world to your advantage.

If you’re playing Starfield on PC, you can access the command console where cheat codes can be entered. Unfortunately, this feature is not available on Xbox. To enter cheat codes into the command console:

Bring up the Starfield pause menu. Press the Tilde key (~) to open the command console. Enter the desired cheat code into the console.

Here are some of the Starfield cheat codes we’ve gathered:

Acquire credits: Add credits to your inventory using the code player.additem 0000000F (#) .

Add credits to your inventory using the code . Acquire digipicks: Obtain digipicks with the code player.additem 0000000A (#) .

Obtain digipicks with the code . Alter your character’s appearance: Change your character’s looks through showlooksmenu player 1 .

Change your character’s looks through . Bring a dead NPC back to life: Use resurrect to revive a deceased NPC.

Use to revive a deceased NPC. Change max carry weight: Adjust your character’s maximum carry weight with player.setav carryweight (#) .

Adjust your character’s maximum carry weight with . Change character gender: Swap your character’s gender using sexchange .

Swap your character’s gender using . Choose your character’s level: Set your character’s level with player.setlevel (#) .

Set your character’s level with . Toggle collision with NPCs and walls: Enable or disable collision with NPCs and objects using tcl .

Enable or disable collision with NPCs and objects using . Toggle AI enemy attacks: Turn enemy attacks on or off with tcai .

Turn enemy attacks on or off with . Defeat all nearby NPCs: Overcome hostile NPCs by using killall .

Overcome hostile NPCs by using . Toggle character detection by NPCs: Make yourself undetectable to NPCs with tdetect .

Make yourself undetectable to NPCs with . Unlock a box or door you are looking at: Open a locked container or door with unlock .

Open a locked container or door with . Toggle God Mode: Activate or deactivate God Mode, granting unlimited ammo, stamina, and carry weight, with tgm .

Activate or deactivate God Mode, granting unlimited ammo, stamina, and carry weight, with . Toggle Immortal Mode: Enable or disable Immortal Mode, preventing your character from dying, by using tim .

Enable or disable Immortal Mode, preventing your character from dying, by using . Make time pass: Speed up the passage of time with passtime (#) .

Speed up the passage of time with . Toggle UI visibility: Hide or show the user interface with tm .

Hide or show the user interface with . Unlock Starborn Powers: Access Starborn Powers by entering psb .

It’s important to note that entering these cheat codes may have unintended effects on in-game mechanics and gameplay, so exercise caution when using them.

While Xbox players unfortunately do not have access to console command cheats, PC players can take advantage of these cheat codes to enhance their Starfield experience. Remember to regularly check for updates, as new cheat codes may become available in the future. Explore the game, have fun, and discover the myriad of possibilities these cheat codes offer!

