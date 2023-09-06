Starfield Modders Fix Inventory Interface with StarUI Mod

After a week of early access, the highly anticipated game, Starfield, has officially launched with a staggering number of mods available. One of the most popular mods on NexusMods is the StarUI Inventory mod, which addresses a key complaint with the game’s inventory user interface.

Developed by modder M8r98a4f2, the StarUI Inventory mod enhances all inventory screens in Starfield on PC. The mod introduces a new compact display style, sortable columns with more detailed information, item category icons, and several quality-of-life features. This revamp of the inventory interface provides players with a more intuitive and informative experience.

IGN reviewer Dan Stapleton highlighted the shortcomings of Starfield’s inventory management, describing it as “shockingly bad.” In his review, Stapleton noted that players are required to constantly transfer items between different containers, such as their inventory, companion’s inventory, or the ship’s cargo hold. However, they cannot view the contents and capacities of both containers simultaneously, leading to frustrating guesswork.

Fortunately, modders wasted no time in finding a solution. The StarUI Inventory mod quickly emerged as the Starfield equivalent of the popular “SkyUI” mod for Bethesda’s previous games. This mod significantly improves the inventory management system, making it easier for players to organize and navigate their items.

The StarUI Inventory mod has garnered great popularity among Starfield players, with over 58,000 downloads on NexusMods alone. This demonstrates the demand for a better inventory interface and the speed at which modders can address and rectify issues in games.

It’s impressive to witness the dedication and talent of the modding community, especially considering that Starfield has only just been released. The availability of mods such as StarUI Inventory greatly enhances the overall gameplay experience for PC players.

In conclusion, modders have successfully tackled the inventory management problem in Starfield with the introduction of the StarUI Inventory mod. This mod provides a more user-friendly interface, improving the overall gameplay experience for PC players. It’s a testament to the ingenuity and skill of the modding community that they were able to address this issue so quickly after the game’s official launch.

Sources:

– Article: IGN

– Twitter: Synth Potato

– NexusMods