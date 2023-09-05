Starfield Players Discover Easy Exploit to Acquire Powerful Spacesuit

Starfield, the highly-anticipated game from Constellation, has recently become available in early access. As players delve into the game, they are already uncovering various weaknesses in the game’s security protocols. One such weakness was discovered by Twitter user Patrick Maka, allowing players to easily acquire one of the best spacesuits in the game right from the beginning.

The exploit involves visiting The Lodge, located in the human capital city of New Atlantis, after completing the tutorial. In the basement of The Lodge, there is a glass display case containing a mannequin wearing a Mark I spacesuit, helmet, and boost pack set. By maneuvering the camera and using the first-person mode, players can highlight the mannequin instead of the lock, allowing them to easily take the spacesuit without consequence.

This exploit has been confirmed by multiple players and is extremely simple to execute without any penalties. At present, players can acquire the powerful spacesuit without being marked as a thief. However, it is advisable to take advantage of this exploit before Bethesda releases a patch to fix the issue.

Starfield, developed by Constellation, has generated significant interest among players and is highly anticipated for its immersive gameplay and expansive world. It is essential for Constellation to address security vulnerabilities promptly to ensure fair gameplay and preserve the integrity of the gaming experience.

Sources:

Twitter

PCGamer