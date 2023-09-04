Intel Releases Driver Update for Starfield, Resolving Graphics Card Issues

Intel has released a driver patch to address several issues with Starfield, the latest RPG from Bethesda. Users of Intel graphics cards were experiencing game-breaking bugs and crashes while playing the game. However, over the weekend, Intel engineers developed a Starfield-specific driver that not only fixes visual bugs but also prevents the game from crashing unexpectedly.

Ryan Shrout, a representative from Intel’s graphics marketing team, acknowledged that there is still work to be done to ensure smooth gameplay on Intel’s Arc GPUs. However, the driver release is a significant step in the right direction. It addresses key functionality concerns and aims to improve the overall gaming experience on Intel’s hardware.

The driver update specifically targets issues related to DirectX 12, a graphics API used in Starfield. It significantly reduces the game load duration and resolves problems with instability and crashes during gameplay. Additionally, the update fixes texture corruptions and scene flickering that players may have experienced.

Despite these improvements, Starfield continues to face some issues on Intel GPUs. The game’s demanding nature makes it challenging to run smoothly, and general performance issues persist. Some problems related to DirectX 12 include application instability in certain areas of the game, texture flickering on light sources, and low texture details on specific objects.

It’s worth noting that Intel Arc GPUs have had compatibility issues with DirectX 9 games in the past, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. However, Intel has been actively working on improving compatibility and functionality by releasing regular driver updates.

Overall, Intel’s driver patch for Starfield is a positive development for players using Intel graphics cards. The company’s efforts to address issues and optimize game performance show its commitment to enhancing the gaming experience on its hardware.

