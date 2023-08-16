Upcoming Games Joining Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next batch of free games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. One of the highly anticipated entries is Starfield, which will be available on September 6 as a day one release. The game boasts a vast universe with over 1,000 planets and numerous side quests, making it an exciting addition to the lineup.

In addition to Starfield, four other games will be joining Xbox Game Pass. The first is Firewatch, a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness. Players take on the role of Henry and must uncover a mystery with the help of a small radio and their supervisor, Delilah. Firewatch will be returning to the Game Pass library on August 17.

On August 18, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will also be released as a day one addition to Xbox Game Pass. This third-person horror game is based on the iconic 1974 film and features both co-op and PvP gameplay options. Reviews for the game have been mostly positive, praising its tense atmosphere while noting the limited variety of content.

Another highly anticipated game, Sea of Stars, is set to join Xbox Game Pass on August 29. This turn-based RPG follows the story of two Children of the Solstice who possess the powers of the sun and moon, allowing them to perform Eclipse Magic. With its stunning visuals and engaging gameplay, Sea of Stars is expected to be a strong contender for Game of the Year.

Lastly, Gris will be added to Game Pass on September 5. This beloved game offers a visually stunning experience and tells a poignant story through its platforming gameplay.

With these exciting additions, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have a diverse range of games to look forward to in the coming months.