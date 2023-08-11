Limited Edition Starfield Branded Hardware: A Collector’s Dream Come True

Starfield fans were taken aback when Bethesda announced an exclusive partnership with PC hardware manufacturer AMD. The concern arises from AMD CPUs and GPUs not always being compatible with popular technologies such as Nvidia’s DLSS.

This issue of lacking support for DLSS has caused problems with frame rate performance on PC, evident in the troubled launches of games like The Last of Us Part I and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which also had exclusive deals with AMD.

However, this collaboration between Bethesda and AMD has drawn support from some fans due to the release of limited edition Ryzen CPUs and GPUs featuring officially licensed Starfield branding. The highly coveted items in question are the 500 AMD Limited Edition Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the Limited Edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card.

In a tweet from the official Starfield Twitter account, it was disclosed that these limited edition items will not be available for general purchase. Instead, lucky winners will have the opportunity to acquire them in the “coming days.” Winning this competition would undoubtedly result in possessing a valuable collector’s item worth a significant amount of money in the future.

Set to be released on September 6, 2023, Starfield will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. However, those who have pre-ordered the Premium or Constellation Edition can expect an earlier release date of September 1. Additionally, Starfield will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win these exclusive pieces of hardware that money can’t buy. Stay tuned for further updates on how to enter the competition and potentially secure one of these highly sought-after collectibles.