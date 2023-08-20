Get Ready for Starfield: The Custom PC Bundle Promotion

Starfield is just a few weeks away, and if you’re considering getting a console or PC that can handle the game, now is the time to make a decision. There are various Starfield bundles available for PC gamers who are eager to build their own system before the September release. These bundles include fantastic deals that you should definitely consider.

However, if you’re willing to invest in a powerful new PC and want to receive a free copy of Starfield along with it, then look no further. Custom PC builder, Chillblast, is currently running a promotion that allows you to purchase a stunning bespoke Starfield-inspired PC while receiving a complimentary copy of the game.

It’s important to note that although the game itself is free, the hardware is top-of-the-line and comes with a corresponding price tag. This promotion is not geared towards budget-conscious individuals or those who are seeking a free copy of Starfield due to financial constraints. However, if you have been contemplating a significant upgrade to your hardware and also wish to save some money on Bethesda’s latest release, this promotion might be worth considering.

With the Starfield release just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about your gaming setup. Whether you choose a PC bundle or opt for a console, make sure you have the necessary equipment to fully experience the highly anticipated game. So, get ready, prepare your gaming station, and immerse yourself in the vast universe of Starfield.