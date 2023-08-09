Lucky Xbox Fans Can Play Starfield for Free at Launch

Some fortunate Xbox fans will have the opportunity to play Starfield on its launch day without any additional cost, thanks to a new limited-time online giveaway. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to the game as soon as it is released, including a bonus DLC download.

If you own an Xbox but don’t have a Game Pass subscription, there’s good news for you. You can try out the subscription service for a limited time by paying just $1/£1. However, this is not the offer we’re discussing today. A select few individuals will have the chance to win three months of Xbox Game Pass for free in the latest giveaway.

StarfieldNews, a Twitter user, has announced that they want to give everyone the opportunity to play Starfield. And to make that happen, they will be running a giveaway every week until September 1st, just a few days before the game’s official launch.

This week, five lucky winners will receive a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, giving them more than enough time to delve into the game. To enter the giveaway, all you need to do is retweet the announcement post.

If you miss this week’s giveaway or don’t win, don’t worry. More giveaways will occur every Friday leading up to the release of Starfield.

Starfield is set to launch on September 6th this year. It is an eagerly anticipated game that will be available to Xbox fans through Xbox Game Pass. Don’t miss your chance to experience this highly anticipated title at no additional cost.