Starfield: Bethesda’s Highly Anticipated Sci-Fi RPG

Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG, is expected to be a massive hit in 2023. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the game and there is already buzz around lucky gamers who have had the opportunity to play it.

During a recent episode of Kinda Funny’s Xcast podcast, co-host Parris Lilly revealed that he knows someone who has been playing Starfield. This mystery gamer is reportedly fascinated by the game’s size and scope, particularly how it will be reviewed in the gaming community. It is speculated that due to the game’s expansive open world and scope, most of the reviews for Starfield will be “Reviews In Progress”.

Bethesda has already shared official details about Starfield, including the fact that it features the largest city ever created by the developer, and an open world with over 1000 planets to explore. However, it has been revealed that only around 10% of these planets will have signs of meaningful life.

This has led fans to speculate that there will be significant post-launch DLC content to expand on the vast number of seemingly uninhabited planets.

Starfield is set to be released on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. However, those who have pre-ordered the Premium or Constellation Edition will have early access on September 1. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.