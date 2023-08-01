Positive Early Preview for Starfield Eases Fans’ Worries

The first positive preview for Bethesda’s open-world RPG, Starfield, has left fans feeling incredibly optimistic. Dangerous levels of hype can lead to backlash, but Bethesda’s track record with games like No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077, which were eventually fixed with updates, has fans worried about a disappointing launch.

While bugs are expected in a Bethesda game, the company has promised that the game’s delay has helped iron out most issues. However, between the delay and the early review bombing from people who haven’t played the game, there is uncertainty surrounding the September 1 release.

The good news is that the one and only early hands-on look at Starfield, which occurred in June, is extremely positive. IGN spent an hour with the game and the general consensus is that it’s really good. Although one hour can’t provide a definitive statement on the game’s quality, fans are taking IGN’s praise as an encouraging sign.

The preview was so immersive that one user commented, “He said an hour felt like 5 minutes. If that’s not praise, I don’t know what is.” Another fan added, “I’m absolutely ready to get completely lost in the game world. Smuggler? Space pirate? Space Marshall? Scientist? Space cowboy? Farmer? Leader of a cult? I feel like these will all be options you can do in Starfield. I’m so pumped.”

While expectations should be tempered, this positive early preview of Starfield is reassuring for fans who were concerned about another Fallout 76-style fiasco.