Fans Want Bethesda’s Next IP to Set Sail with a Pirate Adventure

Fans of Bethesda’s latest release, Starfield, are already looking ahead to the studio’s future projects. While many are excited for The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5, some fans are hoping that Bethesda will explore new IPs. One Reddit user, Tnecniw, expressed the desire for Bethesda to create a pirate-themed RPG, stating that there is a lack of “PROPERLY good pirate RPGs” in the gaming world.

The idea of a pirate adventure game resonated with other fans, with many hoping that a studio specializing in open-world gaming, such as Bethesda or Rockstar Games, would take on the challenge. Some fans even referenced Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag as a source of inspiration, praising its level of detail and RPG elements.

Although fans are eager for a new Bethesda IP, it is more likely that the studio will focus on its existing series in the coming years. With Starfield recently released, Bethesda will likely prioritize the development of The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout 5, and updates for Starfield.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the space-faring gameplay of Starfield, which is available for Xbox Series X/S and PC. As an added bonus, Starfield is included in Xbox Game Pass, giving players easy access to the exciting interstellar adventure.

While fans wait for Bethesda’s next move, the idea of a pirate-themed RPG continues to generate buzz and excitement within the gaming community. Hopefully, Bethesda recognizes the demand and brings this thrilling concept to life in the future.