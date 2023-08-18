Starfield Preload Begins and Leaks Surface

Starfield preload has commenced, allowing players to download Bethesda’s highly-anticipated sci-fi role-playing game. With the preload underway, leaks have started to emerge, piquing the curiosity of the growing Starfield community.

At present, the number of leaked content is limited, but there are story spoilers circulating online, along with a datamined list of space powers and the Starfield main menu screen. Those wanting to avoid potential spoilers may also want to steer clear of the 79-track OST, which can be considered revealing. Additionally, a list of Starfield achievements has made its way onto the internet.

Interestingly, the official Twitter account for the space game Everspace 2 issued a spoiler warning for Starfield, shining a light on an unknown “bad actor” who is allegedly spoiling a plot point by mentioning Everspace. The tweet advises users to mute the phrase “you battle Aliens who are” in order to stay clear of the spoilers.

With the highly anticipated launch of Starfield just around the corner, reviews are expected to pour in on August 31. Players who opt for the Premium Edition of Starfield can gain early access to the game from September 1, while the official release date is set for September 6.

