Starfield: Anticipation Mounts as Launch Date Approaches

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG from Bethesda, has captured the attention of fans even before its release. Despite experiencing multiple delays, the launch of Starfield is now just weeks away, causing excitement to soar among enthusiasts.

Set to be Bethesda’s largest game ever created, Starfield offers players the opportunity to explore over 1000 planets and approximately 100 star systems. It also boasts the largest city ever built by the studio. Of the 1000 planets, 10% are rumored to host signs of meaningful life and activity, making them particularly intriguing destinations.

While Starfield is set to release in a couple of weeks, review codes have already been distributed to select members of the media, indicating that the game has gone gold. However, spoilers have also begun circulating on social media platforms, so fans are advised to exercise caution while browsing.

A recent Reddit post shared an image of Starfield’s main menu, which has sparked discussions and excitement among fans. The menu design is clean and minimalist, drawing comparisons to the main menu screen of Alien: Isolation. Fans have praised the simplicity and straightforwardness of the menu, expressing their anticipation for the game’s release.

Starfield is scheduled for release on September 6, 2023, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. However, those who have pre-ordered the Premium or Constellation Editions will gain early access on September 1. Additionally, Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass, providing further accessibility for gamers.

