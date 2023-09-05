Starfield Factions: Who Should You Align With?

Starfield, Bethesda’s newly released spacefaring RPG, offers players the opportunity to join various factions throughout the game. There are five major factions available, each with its unique rewards, storylines, and missions. These factions include:

Constellation: The main driver of Starfield’s story, focused on exploration.

The main driver of Starfield’s story, focused on exploration. United Colonies: A militarized republic of settled planets, known for its bureaucratic red tape.

A militarized republic of settled planets, known for its bureaucratic red tape. Freestar Collective: Separatist systems led by space cowboys, opposing the United Colonies.

Separatist systems led by space cowboys, opposing the United Colonies. Crimson Fleet: Space pirates looking for riches and plunder.

Space pirates looking for riches and plunder. Ryujin Industries: A massive tech corporation, specializing in drones, weapons, and spaceships.

While Constellation is mandatory for the main storyline, the other four factions require some effort to join. There are also minor factions, such as Enlightened, House Va’ruun, and Sanctum Universum, which can’t be joined during gameplay but offer unique benefits when chosen during character creation.

Joining multiple factions is possible in Starfield without consequences, but certain combinations may not work well together. For example, being a member of both the pirates and the space police might lead to conflicts.

To join each major faction:

Constellation: Finish the first main story mission.

Finish the first main story mission. United Colonies: Become a UC Vanguard member by visiting the MAST Headquarters in New Atlantis and speaking to Commander John Tuala.

Become a UC Vanguard member by visiting the MAST Headquarters in New Atlantis and speaking to Commander John Tuala. Freestar Collective: Travel to Akila City in the Cheyenne system, complete a mission from the mission board at the Rock headquarters, and return to Akila City.

Travel to Akila City in the Cheyenne system, complete a mission from the mission board at the Rock headquarters, and return to Akila City. Crimson Fleet: Information on joining the Crimson Fleet is currently unknown.

Information on joining the Crimson Fleet is currently unknown. Ryujin Industries: Details on joining Ryujin Industries have not been revealed.

The selection of factions to join in Starfield adds depth and variety to player experiences, allowing for different story paths and gameplay opportunities.

Sources:

Diablo IV – Bear Bender BuildOff