Eye of the Storm: A Faction Quest in Starfield

In the faction quest “Eye of the Storm” in the game Starfield, players are presented with a choice to side with either the Crimson Fleet or the United Colonies. This article explores the consequences of each decision and the rewards that come with completion.

If players choose to side with the Crimson Fleet, they will need to eliminate Commander Ikande and take control of the Vigilance, a prominent ship belonging to the United Colonies. This choice also involves killing several non-player characters (NPCs) affiliated with the United Colonies. Surprisingly, there are no negative repercussions in terms of bounties within United Colonies territories. However, companions may respond negatively to this decision. Upon completing the quest, players will receive 250,000 credits as a reward.

On the other hand, if players choose to side with the United Colonies, their objective is to destroy the Crimson Fleet. They will have the option to either kill or imprison the fleet’s leader, Delgado. After this, the United Colonies will take over the fleet, resulting in the removal of all vendors and NPCs associated with the Crimson Fleet. Players will also have the opportunity to acquire unique weapons and clothing items exclusive to these NPCs. Similar to the previous option, players will receive 250,000 credits upon completing this quest.

It is crucial for players to carefully consider their alliances and the implications of their choices. Ultimately, the decision will affect the story progression and the relationships with in-game characters.

