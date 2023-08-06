Starfield’s Preload Date and Download Size Leaked

Starfield, one of the most highly anticipated games in recent years, is set to release worldwide in just a few weeks. As the release date approaches, retailers like Amazon have leaked some information about the game’s download size and preload date.

According to the leaks, the download size of Starfield will be a hefty 125 GB for both Xbox and PC platforms. This size shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the game boasts 1000 fully explorable planets and a significant amount of side content.

To cater to the massive number of players expected to log in on the release day, which is September 6th, the game will be available to preload starting from August 9th. This allows players to download the game in advance so they can jump right into the action on release day without any delays.

Bethesda’s previous release, Baldur’s Gate 3, experienced server overload due to the lack of a preload option. To avoid such issues, Starfield has provided a substantial preload window.

Interested players can already preorder Starfield on their Xbox Series X|S consoles or PCs, and those with Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass can also pre-install the game. Additionally, there is a $35/£35 digital upgrade bundle available, which grants access to bonus content and allows players with a Game Pass subscription to play Starfield five days early, starting from September 1st.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the release of Starfield, now is the time to make your preparations. Let us know in the comments below if you’re excited about the upcoming game.