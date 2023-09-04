CityLife

Is Pluto a Planet in Starfield? Testing the Boundaries of Interplanetary Travel

Sep 4, 2023
Is Pluto a Planet in Starfield? Testing the Boundaries of Interplanetary Travel

In the world of gaming, Starfield, the highly anticipated space RPG developed by Bethesda, has sparked debates about interplanetary travel. Many players were disappointed to learn that the game requires the use of fast travel to move between planets and solar systems, rather than allowing for natural flight. Seeking to uncover the truth behind this game mechanic, Alanah Pearce, an explorer, podcaster, and writer for Santo Monica Studios, decided to embark on a virtual journey from Earth to Pluto.

Pearce’s initial plan was to set the game to fly towards Earth and leave it running while she slept to test whether players could reach distant planets without fast travel. However, the realistic planetary orbits in Starfield made it difficult to accurately aim for Earth, so she adjusted her course towards Pluto.

Throughout the seven-hour journey, Pearce encountered obstacles. The game paused whenever her Xbox controller fell asleep, resulting in periods of no progress until she woke up to resume. Despite these setbacks, Pearce ultimately proved that Starfield does not use skyboxes; the depicted solar systems in the game are authentic and mostly consist of vast stretches of empty space. She found herself 47 kilometers away from Pluto, with heavily blurred textures indicating that Bethesda had not intended players to reach this destination.

In a surprising turn of events, Pearce flew through the surface of Pluto, seemingly going “inside” the object and rendering it invisible. However, exiting proved challenging due to the planet’s size, requiring several additional hours of travel. Pearce even fainted and hit her head due to exhaustion during the journey. Nevertheless, her experiment provided valuable insights into the boundaries of interplanetary travel in Starfield.

