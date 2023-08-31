Bethesda’s Starfield Launches Without DLSS Support

Bethesda Game Studios has released their highly anticipated space RPG, Starfield, without support for Nvidia’s upscaling technology, DLSS. It has been announced that AMD is the “exclusive PC partner” for Starfield, and engineers from both Bethesda and AMD have collaborated to optimize the game for Xbox and PC, including supporting multithreaded code on Ryzen 7000 processors and Radeon 7000 series graphics cards. However, the status of DLSS support for Starfield remains unclear.

Last week, AMD gaming chief, Frank Azor, told The Verge that there is nothing stopping Bethesda from adding DLSS to Starfield and that they have AMD’s full support for it. This could imply that there may be a period of exclusivity where only AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology is supported, or it may simply be a matter of Bethesda initially prioritizing FSR over DLSS.

Despite repeated attempts by The Verge to seek clarification on the status of DLSS for Starfield, Bethesda has not responded. Nvidia has directed inquiries to Bethesda, leaving users with uncertainty regarding DLSS integration for the game. Modders from the community may step in to fill the gap until Bethesda is prepared to address the situation.

Starfield is scheduled for release on PC and Xbox on September 6th, with early access available starting August 31st depending on the version of the game purchased.

– Definitions:

– DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling, an upscaling technology developed by Nvidia.

– FSR: FidelityFX Super Resolution, an upscaling technology developed by AMD.

– AMD: Advanced Micro Devices, a leading semiconductor company specializing in CPUs and GPUs.

– Bethesda Game Studios: A video game developer known for titles such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series.