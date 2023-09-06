Could Starfield Have Multiplayer Capability?

Starfield, the highly anticipated upcoming space RPG from Bethesda, is not expected to include a multiplayer mode. This follows the traditional approach of Bethesda RPGs, which are typically singleplayer-only adventures. However, the popularity of multiplayer space sim Star Citizen, which has received $600 million in pledges, raises the possibility of unofficial multiplayer support for Starfield.

Modders have previously managed to introduce multiplayer functionality to Bethesda games. For instance, Skyrim Together Reborn project successfully enabled multiplayer in Skyrim, albeit with some janky elements. Given that modding has become an integral part of the Bethesda experience, it is likely that the Starfield modding community will eventually develop more advanced multiplayer capabilities.

Currently, the available Starfield mods are fairly basic. However, as new official and community tools are released, the complexity of mods is expected to increase. The modding scenes for Bethesda games, such as Skyrim, have been renowned for their creativity, with modders even creating whole new games within the RPG framework. Therefore, it is reasonable to anticipate a similar level of creative energy from Starfield modders in the future.

In the meantime, if players are eager for a multiplayer space adventure, No Man’s Sky continues to provide a strong option. With ongoing updates and improvements, No Man’s Sky offers an immersive multiplayer experience set in a vast, procedurally generated universe.

