The Controversy Surrounding the “Cracked” DLSS Mod for Starfield

The Starfield community finds itself divided after a paid mod that adds DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to the game has been “cracked” and made available without restrictions. DLSS, developed by Nvidia, utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance graphics in PC games.

Initially, it was revealed that Starfield would not support DLSS. However, a modder named PureDark took matters into their own hands. They released a free version of their DLSS 2 mod on Nexus Mods, but reserved their DLSS 3 mod for Patreon subscribers.

Unfortunately, the DLSS 3 mod implemented DRM (Digital Rights Management) protection to ensure that only paying subscribers could access it. This move was met with backlash from some Starfield fans who believed that modders should not profit from their work.

In response, one player re-uploaded the DLSS 3 mod without DRM protection, making it available for free to the community. The debate around this issue echoes the controversy surrounding paid mods for Skyrim in 2015, which resulted in Bethesda retracting their revenue-splitting plan with modders and Valve.

It is important to note that Starfield currently only supports AMD’s FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology, which improves frame rates without sacrificing detail and resolution. However, AMD gaming chief Frank Azor stated that there is nothing preventing the developer from incorporating Nvidia’s DLSS if they choose to do so.

In summary, the Starfield community is grappling with the consequences of a cracked DLSS mod and the ethical implications of paid mods. The availability of DLSS for Starfield still remains uncertain, but the possibility of its inclusion has not been ruled out by Bethesda.

